New Parents Aftab Shivdasani & Nin Dusanj's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Amazed

Aftab Shivdasani has delivered many impressive films in his career. Since his debut as a child artist in the super hit film Mr. India in the year 1987, Aftab has been a part of many movies. The actor recently made his digital debut with Poison 2. Aftab is also a producer. He got married to Nin Dusanj in 2014. Here is a look at Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj’s combined net worth.

Aftab Shivdasani's net worth

As per the report of Trendcelebsnow.com, Aftab Shivdasani's net worth is approximately Rs 7 to Rs 37 crore ($1 Million - $5 Million). Aftab initially appeared in television commercials and then kick-started his acting career. Aftab debuted in the film industry with his role in the flick- Mast. After this, he bagged two awards for his performances. His notable work is in films like Hungama, Masti, Awara Paagal Deewana, Kasoor among others.

After Setters in 2019, Aftab will be seen in the film, Tom, Dick and Harry 2. The movie is the sequel to the 2006 film of the same title. Reportedly, the movie will be directed by Deepak Tijori. However, no details or announcements have been made about the same.

Aftab Shivdasani's wife Nin Dusanj's net worth

As per the report of an online portal, Nin Dusanj was born and brought up as a British girl and she worked in Hong Kong for nearly six years. Nin Dusanj tied the knot with Aftab Shivdasani in 2014. Nin has also been into modeling. However, Nin Dusanj's net worth is not reported yet.

Aftab and Nin: The new parents

On Sunday, actor Aftab Shivdasani took to his Instagram and announced the news of a new addition to his family. The picture sees Aftab's daughter's feet covered by his, and Nin's hands. On sharing the happy news, Aftab wrote, "A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth. With God’s blessings, Nin and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter. We are proud parents and a family of three now."

As per reports, the duo had a simple court marriage in June 2014. After 2 years, in 2017, Aftab and Nin got married in a traditional ceremony in Sri Lanka. Aftab shared a picture from his dreamy affair and wrote that words fail to describe his love for Nin. The actor also wrote that he couldn't be happier and that he will thank the Lord everyday for having her in his life.

