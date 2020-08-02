 Siddharth Roy Kapur And Vidya Balan's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Tongue-tied; Read

Film producer and renowned celebrity Siddharth Roy Kapur turns 46 on August 2. He is married to Vidya Balan and the couple has often turned heads at the red carpet earlier. Over the years, the 46-year-old producer has backed several hit films that have been loved by moviegoers. Here is the combined net worth of Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Siddharth Roy Kapur's net worth

According to a report presented by Trendcelebsnow, Siddharth Roy Kapur's net worth is between Rs. 7 crores to Rs. 37 crores ($1 Million - $5 Million). He is a film producer and also is the founder and MD of Roy Kapur Films. He has produced and co-produced hit films like Dangal, Chennai Express, Pihu, The Sky Is Pink, Barfi, Kai Po Che among others.

Vidya Balan's net worth

It was reported by an entertainment portal that the net worth of Vidya Balan is estimated to be around Rs. 210 crores or $ 28 million. Vidya had worked in films like Paa, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, Kahaani, The Dirty Picture that were liked by fans and critics as well. She is best known for her roles of Reshma in The Dirty Picture, Avni Chaturvedi AKA Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Jhanvi in Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

The combined net worth of Siddharth Roy Kapur & Vidya Balan

While Vidya Balan's net worth is around Rs. 210 crores, her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur's net worth is somewhere between Rs. 7 crores to Rs. 37 crores, as per reports. The combined net worth of this duo could be anywhere between Rs. 220 crores to 240 crores. This just shows the couple's combined net worth is staggering.

In other news

She was last seen in the film Mission Mangal which was a super hit. Vidya will next be seen in a biographical film titled Shakuntala Devi. This film was going to release in June of 2020 but the release got postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The producers of this film then decided to release it on Amazon Prime. The film is now available to stream on the OTT platform.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

