'Naagin Cast': From Nia To Hina; Here's A Look At All 'Naagins' Whopping Net Worth; Read

The cast of Ekta Kapoor’s gripping supernatural series Naagin 4 recently wrapped up shooting for the show and the makers have promised a mind-blowing finale episode. Naagin 4 stars Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma in pivotal roles. Whereas, the previous seasons saw Surbhi Jyoti and Adaa Khan in pivotal roles. And now, Hina Khan is all set to play the role of 'Sarvasestha Naagin' in the fifth season of the series. Here's a look at Naagin cast- Adaa, Rashami, Nia, Hina, and Surbhi's net worth details.

Hina Khan's net worth

As per the report of Trendcelebsnow, Hina Khan's net worth is around Rs 7 crore to Rs 37 crore ($1 Million - $5 Million). Hina Khan's income is contributed by her appearances in films and television shows. Hina made her film debut with Hacked and now has been a part of many OTT movies.

Surbhi Jyoti's net worth

As per the report of topplanetinfo.com, Surbhi Jyoti's net worth is estimated to be Rs 7 crore ($1 million) as of 2020. Surbhi has been a part of shows like Qubool Hai, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai among others that were very well-received by fans. The actor also features in Vishal Mishra's music album, Aaj Bhi, alongside Ali Fazal.

Adaa Khan's net worth

The same above-mentioned portal reports Adaa Khan's net worth as Rs 7 crore ($1 million). Adaa Khan was recently a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She is also a part of several TV shows.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti says it felt like a homecoming to be back on the sets of 'Naagin 4'; Read here

Nia Sharma's net worth

According to topplanetinfo.com, actor Nia Sharma's net worth is estimated to be over Rs 11.22 crore ($1.5 Million). Nia will now be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. She rose to fame after her stint in the daily soap, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

Rashami Desai's net worth

As per topplanetinfo.com, Rashami Desai's net worth is around Rs 7.12 crore ($1 Million). Rashami hit the headlines every now and then during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Even though Rashami was a part of Naagin 4 for only a few episodes, fans still lauded her on-screen performance.

Also Read |Hina Khan flaunts her stunning 'Naagin 5' look, says 'She is coming'

Naagin 4 cast

Ekta Kapoor and the makers of the show have roped in all the actors from for the finale of Naagin 4. Nia Sharma shared many goofy selfies from the sets of the show. Moreover, the new promo of Naagin 5 is also out.

Also Read | Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Adaa Khan and Surbhi Jyoti look adorable in Ekta's 'Naagin fest'

Also Read | Naagin 3 Cast's Huge Net Worth Will Leave You Astounded; Read Details

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.