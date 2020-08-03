As Aftab Shivdasani Embraces Fatherhood, Bollywood Celebs Shower Love On His Baby Girl

Popular Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani and his darling wife Nin Dusanj on Saturday were blessed with a baby girl. The good-looking couple broke this happy news on their respective social media accounts. Both Aftab and Nin, who tied the knot in 2014, have been blissfully married for six years now.

Aftab Shivdasani's wife and the Kasur actor shared an endearing picture with their daughter and captioned it with: "A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth’.. With God’s blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now" (sic) with some heart emoticons. Take a look at the picture:

‘A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth’.. With God’s blessings, @nindusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now. ❤️👸🏻👼🏻🤴🏻💫❤️ pic.twitter.com/dvriuVh4gE — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) August 1, 2020

Congratulatory messages pour in for Aftab Shivdasani & Nin Dusanj

As soon as the Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj broke this news, their ardent admirers, friends and family members started pouring in congratulatory wishes for the proud parents. A number of Bollywood celebrities also showered love on Aftab Shivdasani's baby girl and the couple.

Aftab's Masti co-star Riteish Deshmukh wished the couple with an adorable tweet. He said that he is extremely thrilled by this good news and also showered his love on Aftab Shivdasani's baby girl. The Baaghi 3 actor tweeted:

Congratulations Nin & Faf.... I am thrilled to bits.. this is such amazing news - love to our little princess. @nindusanj @AftabShivdasani the bestest phase of life begins now. https://t.co/h0gnLKW0CM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 2, 2020

Apart from Riteish, his wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh too congratulated Aftab Shivdasani's wife with a cute message.

Oh my God Faff, @nindusanj . Congratulationsss guys ... I’m so so so happy.. This is like the best news.. I can already see you guys being amazing parents.. Can’t wait to see the little one .. Love you 💓 https://t.co/dpJJWXf1RF — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 2, 2020

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao who had worked with Aftab Shivdasani in Masti also sent her wishes to the new parents in town.

Congratulations Aftab & Nin 💞 ..Cheers to good health & Happiness ☺️🥂 — AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@AmritaRao) August 2, 2020

Famous actor and comedian Suresh Menon congratulated Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj on the happy occasion as well.

Congratulations and may God shower blessings on the three of you 😊🤗🤗 — Suresh Menon (@sureshnmenon) August 2, 2020

Atul Kasbekar, producer of the much-loved biopic Neerja too wished Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusan on the arrival of their little girl.

Congrats Faffy

Much love n my best 😘 — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) August 1, 2020

Apart from these celebs, actor Ishita Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and Rahul Dev too wished the couple on social media. On the professional front, Aftab Shivdasani also shared the first look of his first home production film titled Dhund on his Instagram handle. Filming of this movie will start from October 2020.

