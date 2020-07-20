Aftab Shivdasani And Wife Nin Dusanj Launch Their Production Company 'Mount Zen Media'

Actor Aftab Shivdasani has partnered up with his wife Nin Dusanj to launch his own production company, titled Mount Zen Media. The two announced their production company via a statement on July 20. With the company, the aim to create content ranging from films, online shows, and documentaries.

Aftab Shivdasani said in the statement that they are very excited to announce their company and revealed that he and his wife Nin Dusanj have been waiting to get into production for a long time. He said that he is familiar with the business of cinema since he has produced before as well. The actor added that these are 'exciting times' to develop content that is 'cutting edge, contemporary and appealing'.

The acto added that his experience of 20 years in the industry has given him a great deal of experience in front of the camera and valuable insight into filmmaking. His wife Nin Dusanj said that being involved in a new medium of production is interesting for her because she comes from a creative background from Art, Design, Advertising, and Branding. She also that this production house will put all areas of her experience in use.

Nin said that she is excited about their new endeavour because there are many fascinating stories to be explored and narrated on their creative journey. She further added that she is always intrigued by the art of storytelling. Dusanj said that she is looking forward to working with a range of different talents across various projects.

The Mount Zen Media production house was created under the ideology of Zen. The certain ideology focuses on developing the intuitive process of creativity and tries to free the mind from the slavery of fixed notions and ideas. The statement further read that Mount Zen Media plans to project a highly creative and imaginative process through their work. The production house aims to produce good quality content that deserves to be told and is high on entertainment.

