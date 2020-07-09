Susheel Gowda's Death: Aftab Shivdasani And Other Celebs Mourn The Kannada Actor's Demise

Kannada television actor Susheel Gowda passed away on Tuesday allegedly due to suicide in his hometown Mandya. The reason for his suicide is not disclosed yet. Susheel was over 30-year-old. The untimely demise of the actor has saddened and shocked many. Several celebrities paid their tribute to him on social media. Read to know more.

Celebrities mourn Susheel Gowda’s death

Susheel Gowda was popular for playing the lead in television show Anthapura. His co-star from the show, Amita Ranganath opened about a few things of the late actor during a conversation with a daily. She said that she got the news from her friend. She mentioned that she is still having a very hard time believing in the fact that her dear friend and co-star is no more.

Amita Ranganath called Susheel Gowda a very sweet and soft-hearted person and revealed that in fact has never lost his cool. She stated that it has been very sad to know that a man like Susheel Gowda has left the world so early. Amita noted that he had the talent to achieve much more in the entertainment industry than what he already did.

Aravind Koushik, the director of Anthapura television show which stars Susheel Gowda in the lead, also expressed his grief over the demise of his actor. He shared the disheartening news through his official Facebook handle. The filmmaker wrote, "Sad news I heard. Susheel Gowda who played the lead in the tv serial Antahpura that I directed is no more. Rest in Peace”. [sic].

Susheel Gowda was next to appear in Salaga directed by Duniya Vijay. The filmmaker paid tribute to his actor with a long caption on his Facebook. He mentioned that when he first saw Susheel he thought he was a boy who could be a hero. Duniya stated that people are not afraid of the disease, they are losing the hope of life without work. See his full post below.

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani mourned the demise of Susheel Gowda through his Twitter. He stated that he never knew the Kannada actor but the news is heartbreaking to him. Aftab passed his condolences to Susheel’s family and friends. Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana star Karanvir Sharma also expressed his grief.

This is really sad news. Another young life gone. This has to stop. I never knew him but news like this is heartbreaking.. Rest in peace dear friend. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. ðŸ’” ðŸ•¯ #SusheelGowda https://t.co/rHVJ7JaiRs — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) July 8, 2020

My heart goes out to #SusheelGowda and his family and fans. ðŸ¤ — Karanvir Sharma (@karanvirsharma9) July 8, 2020

Susheel Gowda was also a fitness trainer and was well-known for his fitness. He was appreciated for his performance on-screen. The demise of the 30-year-old star has distressed many.

