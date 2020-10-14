Aftab Shivdasani Opens Up About How He Wishes To Play Challenging Roles In Future

Grand Masti fame Aftab Shivdasani is all set to star in the upcoming web series titled, ‘Poison 2’. The actor recently spoke about his character and his desire to play roles that have more than a few shades of grey. Aftab also opens up about how he wishes to play challenging roles and not just venture in romantic and comedy-dramas.

During an interview with The Hindu, Aftab said that it is easy to associate him with many romantic and comedy ventures. The actor also said that he is sorry for this reality because he feels he has been deprived of chances to play more characters with certain shades of grey and also something that he admittedly likes to experiment on the screen.

The actor said that he has been trying to understand why people do not think of him in more such roles after his acting in Kasoor. For the unversed, Kasoor (2001) bankrolled by A Mukesh Bhatt production, had Aftab Shivdasani play the role of a murderer. The actor’s performance was also lauded by fans and critics.

He continued saying that it seems like people have forgotten about the film. He added that filmmakers put him in a box of comedy. However, the actor revealed that he prefers playing the grey-ish characters because they are challenging to portray as an actor. He also added that he hopes people notice him in Poison 2 and get him to do different roles again.

About Poison 2

The Poison 2 trailer starring Aftab Shivdasani recently premiered on YouTube. As a jockey and his dreams, the versatile trailer showcases Aftab in a brand new avatar. But as fans get to know that the upcoming race may be Aftab Shivdasani's character's last race, the story has a darker side.

Poison 2 is a new series created by Panorama Entertainment & Bombay Media Works and directed by Vishal Pandya. The show will premiere on ZEE5 from October 16, 2020. The Poison 2 cast also features Raai Laxmi as Sara, Pooja Chopra as Isha, Rahul Dev as Sikander, Vin Rana as Oscar, Zain Imam as Harsh, Asmita Sood as Tina. Watch the trailer below.

