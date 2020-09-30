Aftab Shivdasani Recovers From COVID-19, Urges People To Take Precautions

Actor Aftab Shivdasani has recovered from COVID 19 after battling with the disease for over 15 days. The actor took to his social media handles and shared the news about how his reports came negative for COVID 19. He further wrote in the post that the illness is very much treatable but urged his fans to take precautions until the pandemic is over.

Aftab Shivdasani's health update

Aftab Shivdasani took to his official social media handles and gave an update about his health. The actor began the message that he shared on social media by saying that he is “very happy and relieved to be sharing with all of you that I did my COVID test again and by the grace of God, the reports came negative.” He further thanked everyone for their “support and good wishes”.

Aftab further revealed to the netizens that the illness is “very treatable and less than 20% cases are severe and need hospitalization”. When the actor was diagnosed with the virus, he was in home quarantine. Citing that, he further wrote in the post “Most of the people recover with medication at home so please do not panic even if unfortunately you get it”.

Having suffered the disease himself, Aftab humbly requested and reiterated “the importance of maintaining a social distance, using masks and sanitisers until the pandemic is over”. He concluded the note by telling his fans to “stay safe and protect your loved ones”. Check out the post below.

Aftab Shivdasani recovers from COVID 19

Fans react

When Aftab updated his social media about his health and that he has recovered from COVID 19, fans of the actor were immensely happy to hear so. A number of netizens sent positive wishes to the actor and wrote in the comments that they are happy to hear the news. Several other fans wrote in the comments section that they wish he becomes even healthier than he previously was. Check out some of the comments below.

Aftab Shivdasani on work front

Aftab Shivdasani would soon be seen in a ZEE5 Original series titled Poison 2. The actor would be seen sharing the screen with Raai Laxmi, Rahul Dev, Vin Rana, Zain Imam, and Pooja Chopra. The series has been directed by Vishal Pandya and will be available to watch from October 16.

Promo Pic Credit: Screengrab of Poison trailer from ZEE5's Youtube

