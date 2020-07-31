Aftab Shivdasani Talks About Nepotism In Bollywood, Says Audience Can 'make Or Break You'

After the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, people have been actively speaking up against nepotism in Bollywood. With some people speaking up against it and targeting big names in the industry, there are many others who have a different opinion about the issue.

In an interview with a news daily, actor Aftab Shivdasani revealed his thoughts on the same and said that he believes that the audience has the final say in the matter.

Aftab Shivdasani weighs in on Bollywood insider-outsider debate

Addressing the nepotism in Bollywood debate, Aftab Shivdasani said that it can't be helped if the audience does not accept someone even if they come from the best filmy family or from a legacy. He said that the audience are the only ones who can make or break an artist. The actor added that is what keeps him going.

Talking about his career in Bollywood, the actor said that his greatest achievement is the love and appreciation that people showered him with after his debut Mast in 1999. Adding that he was accepted by the public, Aftab said that if the audience is on someone's side, there is nothing that can stop them from achieving what they want to. He further said that the audience's love, affection, and fan following is all that matters.

Talking about the issues that have been happening after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Aftab Shivdasani added that everyone is 'sitting jobless' due to the lockdown and has 'enough time to give opinions'. He further said that people are just after each other and that is not solving anybody's problem.

The actor added people are forgetting that they are in the middle of a large crisis and are 'just sitting and wasting time in an effort to bring other people down'. He further said that this is the time to uplift each other and questioned how is it going to help if people keep attacking each other.

When asked about resuming work and the fear surrounding it, the actor said that if one is concerned about a situation, they take proper precautions and make peace with the fact that they have to live with it for a while. He added that whether they work for a company or the film industry, people can't just sit at home for the entire year. Aftab said that people have to adapt because 'there is no other way out'.

