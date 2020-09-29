Aftab Shivdasani Is Seen In A Bold New Avatar In 'Poison 2' Trailer; Watch Here

Aftab Shivdasani's Poison 2 trailer recently premiered on YouTube. The dynamic trailer showcases Aftab in a brand new avatar as a jockey and his ambitions. But the story has a darker side as fans get to know that the upcoming race could be Aftab Shivdasani's character's last race. Take a look at the Poison 2 trailer and read more about the show as well.

Also Read | Vivek Oberoi prays for 'faffy' Aftab Shivdasani's recovery, says 'No more masti for you'

Aftab Shivdasani's Poison 2 trailer out

Also Read | Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for COVID-19, currently under home quarantine

The minute-long trailer of Aftab Shivdasani's new series Poison 2 has been packed with interesting sequences and action-packed shots. Fans first see the introduction of Aftab Shivdasani's character, Aditya Singh Rathore. Aditya mentions that he wants to become one of the best jockeys in the game and mentions that he is very ambitious. Aftab Shivdasani's new look also suits him a lot and he seems to portray a very strong character.

Also Read | Aftab Shivdasani gives glimpse of day out with baby girl, calls it 'Walking with Heaven'

But in the next shot, fans see that Aditya Singh Rathore's life won't be so easy as many people are planning to ruin him. The trailer also showcases a theft of diamonds in which a big politician is involved and Aftab Shivdasani is seen holding on to a gun as well in some shots.

The video's caption reads - 'Aditya Singh Rathore has set in motion a deadly game of deception and lies in a bid to turn his enemies against each other. Will he succeed, or does team Josh have a dangerous card up its sleeve? Find out in Poison 2, a ZEE5 Original starring Aftab Shivdasani, Raai Laxmi, Rahul Dev, Vin Rana, Zain Imam, and Pooja Chopra. Premieres 16th October 2020.' (sic).

Also Read | Aftab Shivdasani says keeping pregnancy a surprise was quite difficult but strategic; Read

Poison 2 is the new series directed by Vishal Pandya and produced by Panorama Entertainment & Bombay Media Works. The show can be streamed on ZEE5 from October 16th. The Poison 2 cast features -

Aftab Shivdasani as Aditya

Raai Laxmi as Sara

Pooja Chopra as Isha

Rahul Dev as Sikander

Vin Rana as Oscar

Zain Imam as Harsh

Asmita Sood as Tina

Karan Veer Mehra as Jaiveer

Joy Sengupta as Home Secretary

Pawan Chopra as Commissioner

Promo Pic Credit: ZEE5's Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.