What Time Does Poison 2 Release On Zee5? Read To Know The Details

Poison 2 marks the digital debut of actor Aftab Shivdasani, as he plays the male lead in the show. It's also the first digital release for actress Raai Laxmi who stars alongside popular actors like Rahul Dev, Pooja Chopra, Zain Imam and Vin Rana in this sequel to Poison. The series is a Zee5 original that concentrates on a revenge story of the lead actors. Although the series was scheduled to release on 30 April 2020 on Zee5, the date got postponed due to the Covid19 pandemic. Read on to find out,“ What time does Poison 2 release on Zee5?”

Poison 2 release date 2020

The release date of Poison Season 2 has been shifted from April 2020 to October 16 of the same year. A thriller revenge drama, Poison 2 is the long-awaited after the success of its previous season. The story of the sequel however won't continue from where the original left off. The sequel will have new faces and a new storyline, with the base being the same, revenge.

What time does Poison 2 release on Zee5?

The release time of the show Poison 2 is not confirmed by Zee5 yet. Generally, all the shows on Zee5 are premiered right on the day of the release date; as soon as the clock strikes 12 midnight. So, the expectations are that season 2 will be available on the OTT platform by October 16 midnight. Although the wait for this sequel started since the delay of its release in April, the upcoming release could be well-received if it's anywhere similar to its original.

The series is directed by Vishal Pandya, known for his work in the movie Hate Story. The sequel has a huge star cast just like its previous show. In Poison, the cast included big names like Arbaaz Khan, Riya Sen, Tanuj Virwani and Freddy Daruwala. Although the stories for both these shows aren't connected, the need for revenge in their characters is what gets the story ahead. This need acts as a poison for their character, which is where the title of the show also comes from. Poison 2 is also set in Goa just like the previous season. It revolves around the ownership of an expensive racecourse and the many crimes of the people trying to get its possession and the police trying to solve those cases. This Indian web series is only available on Zee5 through a premium subscription of the OTT platform.

