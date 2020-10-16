Pooja Chopra Opens Up About Her Role In 'Poison 2', Says Her Character Has Her Own Agenda

Poison 2 marks the digital debut of Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani. The show is also the first digital release for actor Raai Laxmi who features alongside popular actors like Rahul Dev, Pooja Chopra, Zain Imam, and Vin Rana. The series is the sequel to Poison which is a Zee5 original that explores a revenge story. Recently, one of the lead actors of Poison 2, Pooja Chopra, in an interview, revealed a few things about her role in the series.

Pooja Chopra on her role in Poison 2

During an interview with Indulge Express, the actor and former Miss India Pooja Chopra was asked about her role in the series. To this, she said that it is a very gripping story with several twists and turns, where everybody has an agendum. Even her character, Isha Khanna has her own agenda but while everyone takes the wrong route and manipulates to get where they are. Further describing her role, she said that Isha is probably the only upright woman who works hard and takes the tough route to reach her goal. It takes Isha five years to be where she is just because she holds on to principles and morals.

Poison 2 release date 2020

The release date of Poison Season 2 has been shifted from April 2020 to October 16, 2020. The story of the sequel does not continue from where the original left off. The sequel will have new faces and a new storyline.

Poison 2 cast

Aftab Shivdasani as Aditya

Raai Laxmi as Sara

Pooja Chopra as Isha

Rahul Dev as Sikander

Vin Rana as Oscar

Zain Imam as Harsh

Asmita Sood as Tina

Karan Veer Mehra as Jaiveer

Joy Sengupta as Home Sec.

Pawan Chopra as Commissioner

Deepak Chadha as Saurabh Khanna

Gaurav Sharma

Taher Shabbir

Sakshi Pradhan

What's next for Pooja Chopra?

Commando: A One Man Army actor Pooja Chopra will be seen next in the rom-com named Babloo Bachelor. She will be featuring opposite 3 Idiots actor Sharman Joshi. Pooja will be essaying the role of a journalist from Lucknow. The film has been directed by Agnidev Chatterjee and is awaiting its theatrical release

