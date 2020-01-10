After Being Trolled For CAA Protest, Farhan Akhtar Back With Cryptic Note On 'khamoshi'

Farhan Akhtar’s stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act has been surrounded with interesting incidents. The actor-filmmaker urging his fans and followers to join a protest in Mumbai against CAA was termed as an ‘offence’ by an IPS officer. The post also landed him in trouble as a complaint was filed against him for sharing the wrong map of India.

READ: Farhan Akhtar's Reaction On CAA At Mumbai Protest Is Now A Meme; Smriti Irani Reacts

As the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star attended the protest on December 19 at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai, another IPS Officer accused him of committing an offence, again under section u/s 121 of the Indian Penal Code. Moreover, another incident that became a talking point on social media was when Farhan, at the protest, refused to get into the details of the CAA on being asked about the reason to protest. Even his memes had surfaced then, with Union Minister Smriti Irani also poking fun at it.

READ:Farhan Akhtar's Look From 'Toofan' Woos Hrithik, Varun And Other Celebs; See Here

Farhan has not posted over political issues on Twitter since that incident. However, on Friday, he had a cryptic post over ‘silence’ amid his Twitter silence. On his Instagram stories, he posted a message, “Khamoshi ko hamari kamzori na samjhe, aaj aawaz uthi hai, kal aandhi uthegi.” (Don’t consider our silence as our weakness, the voice rose today, tomorrow a storm will rise)

Here’s the post

READ:Farhan Akhtar Shares A Still From Toofan; Here Is How His Girlfriend Shibani Reacted

Farhan’s father, veteran lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar, has been vociferous in his opposition to the CAA. Some of his videos too have been much-discussed. Shabana Azmi too had urged to join the protests in Mumbai in large numbers.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Farhan Akhtar featured in The Sky is Pink recentlly. He is currently shooting for Toofan. The posters of the movie had made headlines recently.

READ:Complaint Filed Against Farhan Akhtar For Posting Distorted Image Of Indian Map

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.