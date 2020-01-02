Farhan Akhtar Shares A Still From Toofan; Here Is How His Girlfriend Shibani Reacted

Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a still from his upcoming movie Toofan. In this movie, he will be essaying the role of a boxer. In the same post, he also shared a release date of the film. The movie will be hitting the theatres on October 2, 2020. After Farhan released the picture, many people from the film industry and other prominent people wished him. But one comment stood out. Yes, it was by Farhan’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Take a look here at how Shibani Dandekar wished Farhan.

Shibani Dandekar reacts to Farhan Akhtar's first look from Toofan

In the post, we can see Farhan Akhtar wearing a serious look on his face while he is standing inside the boxing ring. He is sporting a blue jersey in the picture. His physique looks more bulked up compared to his physique in Bagh Milkha Bagh. In the picture, we can also see a tattoo on his upper right arm. With this post, Farhan shared his looks from the film and also shared the release date of the film.

After Farhan released the picture, Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar took to the comments and wrote “💙🔥💙🔥”. This shows the love both the stars have for each other and how she supports Farhan in all the endeavours of his life. Shibani and Farhan have been going out for quite a long time now. The couple has been seen together on the ramp and is also seen in going out for dates and outings, too.

