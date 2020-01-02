Complaint Filed Against Farhan Akhtar For Posting Distorted Image Of Indian Map

A complaint has been filed against Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar for posting an incorrect Map of India which excluded Kashmir as well as inciting people to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 on his twitter handle. In his complaint to Cyber Crime Department of Goa Police, Savio Rodrigues, who is also Editor-in-Chief of news portal Goa Chronicle.com, has alleged that the actor "knew nothing about the CAA and was just provoking people to stand against CAA." The actor had earlier invited people to come and gather on December 19, at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai, to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 through Twitter.

"What is more bothersome, is the fact that while inviting people for this protest he used a poster with a wrong map of India. It is important to mention here that the map used by him is mostly used by Kashmiri separatists who do not consider Kashmir a part of India," read the complaint.

'Incorrect depiction of the boundaries, a Cognizable offence'

While Farhan Akhtar had tweeted to apologise about the incorrect map of India that he had posted on Twitter, he did not remove the post from twitter. In his complaint, Savio mentioned this saying that despite apologizing, he still did not remove the wrong map from his twitter clearly showing his malafide intentions since he cannot plead ignorance to committing an offence after accepting it. "It has been over 14 days and the image with the wrong map of India continues to show on his Twitter handle which is not just unlawful but a serious offence against the Country."

"It would not be out of place to mention here that incorrect depiction of the International boundaries of India is a Cognizable offence and immediate action must be taken against Mr. Farhan Akhtar for this irresponsible and illegal act," he added

Farhan clueless over CAA

When the actor was asked by the media on why he was protesting against the CAA, Farhan seemed to talk in circles exhibiting his lack of knowledge on the subject. "If you go into the details, it looks like there can be something in there... If everything was okay, why would so many people be concerned?" he said of the protests.

