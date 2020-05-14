After Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan Shares Tomfoolery's 'well Articulated' Clip

Hrithik Roshan is quite an active member of social media, as he keeps sharing fruitful information with fans, keeping them updated about the things that impress him. On Thursday morning, the War actor took to his Instagram and shared a beautiful video presented by Tomfoolery that highlights the bright side of the Coronavirus pandemic in the world. Hrithik Roshan also called it 'Well articulated'. Check out.

Hrithik Roshan shares Tomfoolery's video

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram to share a video titled A Tale Of Two Mindsets presented by YouTuber Tomfoolery. In it, Tom can be seen having a conversation with himself about the novel Coronavirus that has hit the world. The clip sees Tomfoolery presenting his opposition and preposition thoughts. While at the other end of the conversation, he talks about the good happening across the world, the other side of him highlights how berserk and annoyed some people have turned due to the lockdown. In the clip, Tomfoolery also highlights that slowly we all will understand that the suffering is less. Hrithik Roshan's caption to the post read, "So well articulated. Thank you for this @probablytomfoolery." Check out Hrithik Roshan's Instagram post here:

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Heartwarming Clip On COVID-19, Says 'must Watch For Every Soul'

For the unversed, before Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan had taken to her Instagram to share a video titled The Great Realisation presented by the same YouTuber, Tomfoolery. In it, Tom can be seen narrating a mesmerising tale to his children who ask him about the virus that has hit the world. The clip sees people across the world cherishing their family ties, learning new culinary skills, maintaining relationships and so much more. Kareena Kapoor Khan's caption to the post read, "A must watch for every soul" followed with a heart. Check out Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post here:

Also Read | Sussanne Khan And Hrithik Roshan Shower Love On Their Mothers With Adorable Pictures

Earlier, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram to wish his mother on her special day. The Super 30 actor shared a beautiful video that features his mother's pictures. The clip sees pics of Hrithik's mother with his kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan and also with family and friends. There are also pictures of her enjoying different activities like parasailing. Roshan's s caption to the post read, "She is my lullaby. Happy Mother’s Day mama. Happy #mothersday to all the mama’s in the world." Take a look.

Also Read | Vaani Kapoor talks about the difference between co-stars Ranveer, Ranbir & Hrithik

Also Read | Sussanne Khan calls living with Hrithik Roshan a ‘soulful decision’ for THIS reason

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.