Sussanne Khan And Hrithik Roshan Shower Love On Their Mothers With Adorable Pictures

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have been making headlines after the duo decided to spend their quarantine time together. Talking about motherhood, Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan recently took to their Instagram to shower love on their mothers by sharing adorable pictures with them on the occasion of Mother's Day. They also wrote some beautiful lines for their mothers in their posts.

Sussanne Khan shared two pictures on her Instagram recently. The first one was a collage of pictures of the actor with her mom while the second was an adorable snapshot of Sussanne with her boys. In the post, there are two pictures from Sussanne's childhood where her mother is seen playing with her little one. In another picture, a grown-up Sussanne Khan is seen sitting in her mother's lap as they strike a wide smile for the camera. The third picture of Sussane Khan is a throwback picture with her kids.

In the picture, Sussanne Khan is striking a pose with a big broad smile, holding her kids. She also penned a heartfelt note with the picture that read, "1)Thank you, my beautiful Mummy, for always being the happiest mommy in the world 🥰🥰♥️♥️👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻I clap for you and for all the wonderful moms.. god bless us all, we know that Mother's Day is actually everyday..♥️ 2) and thank you my heart monsters..for making me feel that love everyday, every second of my life. My most favourite part of life is being ur mamma ♥️♥️"

Hrithik Roshan also shared a beautiful video with his mother's pictures. In this video, there are pictures of Hrithik's mother with his kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan and also with her family and friends. There are also pictures of her enjoying different activities like parasailing. The actor posted the picture with a beautiful caption- "She is my lullaby. Happy Mother’s Day mama❤️. Happy #mothersday to all the mama’s in the world."

