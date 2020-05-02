Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Heartwarming Clip On COVID-19, Says 'must Watch For Every Soul'

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday morning took to Instagram and shared a beautiful video that presents the bright side of the Coroanvirus pandemic in the world. The Angrezi Medium actor also called it a 'must-watch for every soul'. Check it out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share a video titled The Great Realisation presented by YouTuber Tom Foolery. In it, Tom can be seen narrating a mesmerising tale to his children who ask him about the virus that has hit the world. The clip sees people across the world cherishing their family ties, learning new culinary skills, maintaining relationships and so much more. Tom Foolery also shows the other side of the world, wherein nature is healing during the lockdown. Kareena Kapoor Khan's caption to the post read, "A must watch for every soul" followed with a heart. Check out Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post here:

Meanwhile, the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left many heart-broken. The actor passed away on April 30 in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor Khan who was present with Saif Ali Khan for the funeral shared a rare throwback picture of her uncle Rishi Kapoor with father-in-law Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. The beautiful picture shows the two celebrities having a conversation, probably about cricket, and Kareena captioned it saying, "Two Tigers.” Both Bebo and Saif Ali Khan made sure to be on toes during the last rites of Rishi Kapoor. In a few videos and pictures that circulated over the internet, the duo was seen maintaining social distancing, while standing strong in support of their family.

