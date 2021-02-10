After Meryl Streep And Gal Gadot, Kangana Ranaut Now Compares Herself To Tom Cruise

Kangana Ranaut has once again compared herself to a Hollywood star. This time the Queen actor took to Twitter and shared a quote by stunt director Nick Powell who said that Kangana pulled off some stunts better than Tom Cruise. A day before this tweet, Kangana compared herself to actors like Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. Find out more details about this story below.

Kangana compares herself to Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise

Kangana Ranaut has always been fearless when it comes to expressing her opinion. The Panga actor’s Twitter and Instagram handle are proof of the same. On February 9, Kangana Ranaut in a tweet compared herself to Hollywood actors like Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot.

On Wednesday, February 10, she once again compared herself to a Hollywood actor. This time she shared an interview of Hollywood action director Nick Powell who has directed action scenes for movies like The Gladiator, The Samurai and Ranaut’s film Manikarnika. In his interview with mid-day, Nick was quoted saying that at times Kangana pulled of “smoother stunts than Tom Cruise”.

Kangana in her recent tweet took a dig at many people who mocked her for her previous tweet about Streep and Gadot. In her tweet, Kangana also referred to Powell’s statement and wrote, “I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action”. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tweet here.

In her tweet from yesterday, Kangana Ranaut talked about her range as an actor. She said that no other actor on the globe is displaying it right now. Ranaut also added that she has “raw talent like Mery Streep” and she can also pull off “skilled action and glamour” like Gal Gadot. Along with the tweet, Kangana Ranaut also added two stills from her upcoming films Thalaivi and Dhaakad. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tweet here.

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen playing the role of late actor and Tamil Nadu’s CM Jayalalithaa in the upcoming biopic Thalaivi. Kangana has shared several stills and BTS videos from the sets of the film. Apart from Thalaivi, Ranaut also shared the poster of her upcoming film, Dhaakad. In the film, Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of a “fearless and feary” female agent named Agni.

