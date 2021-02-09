Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Flak For Meryl Streep Comparison, Says 'my Filmography Better'

Kangana Ranaut hit back at flak for claiming she was on par with Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot and stated that her filmography was 'way better'

Joel Kurian
Kangana Ranaut hits back at flak for Meryl Streep comparison, says 'my filmography better'

Kangana Ranaut is considered one of the most talented as well as controversial stars of the film industry. The acknowledgment of the talent comes not just from her fans or critics, she herself believes that she is one who has showcased the best range as an actor.  The three-time National Award winner gave strong responses as her comparisons with Hollywood legend Meryl Streep and Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot attracted criticism.

Kangana Ranaut on comparisons to Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday shared her stills from the movie Dhaakad and Thalaivi. In the former, she was seen in glittering costumes and a healthier physique, while she was spotted all guns blazing for the latter. 

She stated that she was ‘open for debate’ if anyone could show her ‘more range and brilliance of craft’ than any other actress and that she would give her ‘arrogance’ up. 

She added that she could display ‘raw talent’ like Meryl Streep for ‘layered character depictions’, while also being able to do ‘skilled action and glamour’ like Gal Gadot.

As a netizen called her statement ‘blasphemy’ and Kangana ‘pompous’, she hit back, asking why people ‘worship white people’. Kangana then highlighted factors like differences in the budgets between Hindi and Hollywood films and age difference.  She asserted that Meryl Streep could not do movies like Thalaivi and Dhaakad, and added more ventures like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Fashion and Panga in the category.

As another highlighted Streep’s movies like Mamma Mia, Kangana went on to claim that her filmography was ‘way better.’

Apart from Thalaivi and Dhaakad, Kangana has another film in her kitty, Tejas. In that movie, she plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. 

First Published:
