Kangana Ranaut hits back at flak for Meryl Streep comparison, says 'my filmography better'

Kangana Ranaut is considered one of the most talented as well as controversial stars of the film industry. The acknowledgment of the talent comes not just from her fans or critics, she herself believes that she is one who has showcased the best range as an actor. The three-time National Award winner gave strong responses as her comparisons with Hollywood legend Meryl Streep and Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot attracted criticism.

Kangana Ranaut on comparisons to Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday shared her stills from the movie Dhaakad and Thalaivi. In the former, she was seen in glittering costumes and a healthier physique, while she was spotted all guns blazing for the latter.

I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/0RXB1FcM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

She stated that she was ‘open for debate’ if anyone could show her ‘more range and brilliance of craft’ than any other actress and that she would give her ‘arrogance’ up.

She added that she could display ‘raw talent’ like Meryl Streep for ‘layered character depictions’, while also being able to do ‘skilled action and glamour’ like Gal Gadot.

As a netizen called her statement ‘blasphemy’ and Kangana ‘pompous’, she hit back, asking why people ‘worship white people’. Kangana then highlighted factors like differences in the budgets between Hindi and Hollywood films and age difference. She asserted that Meryl Streep could not do movies like Thalaivi and Dhaakad, and added more ventures like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Fashion and Panga in the category.

I honestly want to know why do we worship white people? Forget their budgets and our age gap, tell me about just acting can she do Thalaivi and Dhaakad? Queen and Tanu? Fashion and Panga? Kaya and Datto? Answer is she can’t, then why not emerge from the deep rooted complex? https://t.co/59ir97DCw5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

As another highlighted Streep’s movies like Mamma Mia, Kangana went on to claim that her filmography was ‘way better.’

Our films may not be as good as Hollywood films but my filmography as an actor is way better than this list Gangster, Fashion,Queen, Tanu, Datto, Manikarnika and of course this is just the beginning.Thalaivi, Dhaakad n many more, yes praise others but also acknowledge our own 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Why just because she is white you automatically assume we can’t be as good as her, forget their budgets or our age gap, tell me purely about the craft can she do Thalaivi and Dhaakad both? Fashion and Datto both? Panga and Krish both? Tanu and Thalaivi both? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Apart from Thalaivi and Dhaakad, Kangana has another film in her kitty, Tejas. In that movie, she plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

