After Sonam Kapoor, Esha Gupta Slams An Airline, Calls Them 'disgusting'

After Sonam Kapoor bashing an international airline a few days back, actress Esha Gupta took to her Twitter handle to slam another international airline for causing inconvenience. The actress has still not heard back from the airline after she raised her concern on social media. A user commented on Gupta's tweet saying, "They say Silent Airport and @AirAsia silently escapes." [sic]

How can an airline change its arrival without informing the passengers, only to realise which terminal they land in Mumbai? @AirAsia disgusting — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 18, 2020

Earlier, Sonam slammed the international airline while tweeting about her poor experience and also claiming to never fly with them again. The airline immediately responded to her tweet apologizing. The actress lost her baggage for the third time in a month.

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta, who is pretty active on her Instagram handle keeps posting pictures for her fans and they sure break the Internet. “I dress for myself and not others,” Esha said in an interview. 'Jannat 2' actress was last seen in 'One Day: Justice Delivered' alongside Anupam Kher. She is busy shooting for “TIPSY” movie, directed by Deepak Tijori. It is a story of four girlfriends.

Esha Gupta in an interview with PTI said, "I just wish everyone makes it good in life. I have come from nowhere, when contestants talk about their stories of struggle, I remember I had not told my parents that I was borrowing money from a family friend to pay rent. Today, I have reached this far, I am happy, I am a self-made person. I was a lawyer, started acting, dancing. I did not think I was good looking. I was a sports girl, I was in the volleyball national team, so I am in an industry that is nowhere close to what I have done in life. I feel God has a plan for everyone."

