Esha Gupta Talks About Feminism, Family And Fame, Read Everything Here

Esha Gupta is one of the most outspoken Bollywood actors and model. In an interview with E! News Asia, she made this statement even stronger. Esha answered a number of questions while talking to host Aaliya Amrin. Esha Gupta was congratulated by the host as she is termed as sexy by the industry but does not let the word define her

Also Read | Esha Gupta's Instagram Photos That Broke The Internet In 2019

Esha's views

In the interview, Esha Gupta was asked about her outspoken nature and her opinions about feminism. Esha answered that she believes in a world of equality and equal opportunities. She thinks that her opinions are a reflection of the way she has been brought by her father. Esha mentioned that her father let her grow in an environment developing her liberal personality. The Commando actress further mentions that it is important to talk about anything that bothers us, without holding back. Just because someone will argue, you need not deviate or shy away from the conversation. Esha further explains that her parents never let her feel stunted at her own home.

Also Read | Esha Gupta Takes On The Issue Of Safety For Women Through Her Posts, Read Here

Further in the interview, Esha Gupta was asked about the five words that describe her the best. To this, she started with, ‘Witty’, and continued with, ‘environmentalist, feminist, cool-headed and strong-hearted. Lastly, the host Aaliya Amrin asked her about not being from the industry but still finding the place for herself. Esha answered that she was humbled by the responses from her fans who recognise her. She further revealed that she believes that fame is the most beautiful thing. Esha also recalls how her fans wishing her on fan pages and how they have many more pictures from her childhood even more than Esha herself.

\Also Read | Esha Gupta Oozes Glamour In These On-point Red Carpet Appearances

Also Read | Here Are 'Jannat 2' Actor Esha Gupta's Stunning Fashion Looks On Her Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.