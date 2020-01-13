Sonam Kapoor Praises An International Airline After Bashing One, Calls It 'memorable'

Sonam Kapoor recently made news when the actor took to her Twitter handle to slam and express her frustration towards a reputed International airline for losing her luggage for the second time in a row in a month.

Expressing her disappointment, the actor wrote that she has learned her lesson and will never fly again with the airline. Following which, the actor, recently, also posted a picture on her Instagram handle praising a Middle-Eastern reputed airline.

Sonam Kapoor praises a Middle-Eastern Airline

Sonam Kapoor, recently, posted a picture on her Instagram in which she is seen sitting inside the plane of a Middle-Eastern Airline. The actor posted this picture in order to praise the airline for its services. She shared a series of pictures.

One of them was her picture sitting in the airplane and the second image was the picture of the interiors of the aircraft. In her caption, she thanked the airline for its warm welcome and wonderful hospitality. The actor also said that she would be flying with them again very soon for another memorable experience.

The International airline controversy

Earlier, Sonam slammed the international airline while tweeting about her poor experience and also claiming to never fly with them again. The airline immediately responded to her tweet apologising and asking her if she has been provided with a tracking reference at the airport.

This is the third time ive traveled @British_Airways this month and the second time they’ve lost my bags. I think I’ve learnt my lesson. I’m never flying @British_Airways again. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2020

We're sorry to hear about the delay to your luggage, Sonam. Have you been provided with a tracking reference when informed at the airport? Cody — British Airways (@British_Airways) January 9, 2020

