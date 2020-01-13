The Debate
The Debate
Sonam Kapoor Praises An International Airline After Bashing One, Calls It 'memorable'

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor recently posted a picture praising an International airline after she slammed one in the recent past. Read more to know about the actor's post.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
sonam kapoor

Sonam Kapoor recently made news when the actor took to her Twitter handle to slam and express her frustration towards a reputed International airline for losing her luggage for the second time in a row in a month.

Expressing her disappointment, the actor wrote that she has learned her lesson and will never fly again with the airline. Following which, the actor, recently, also posted a picture on her Instagram handle praising a Middle-Eastern reputed airline.

Sonam Kapoor praises a Middle-Eastern Airline

Sonam Kapoor, recently, posted a picture on her Instagram in which she is seen sitting inside the plane of a Middle-Eastern Airline. The actor posted this picture in order to praise the airline for its services. She shared a series of pictures.

One of them was her picture sitting in the airplane and the second image was the picture of the interiors of the aircraft. In her caption, she thanked the airline for its warm welcome and wonderful hospitality. The actor also said that she would be flying with them again very soon for another memorable experience.

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor Bashes International Airline, Says, 'I'm Never Flying Again With Them'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



Also Read| Sonam Kapoor approves Ananya Panday's fashion statement; calls her 'sweetheart'

The International airline controversy

Earlier, Sonam slammed the international airline while tweeting about her poor experience and also claiming to never fly with them again. The airline immediately responded to her tweet apologising and asking her if she has been provided with a tracking reference at the airport.

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor shares 'look test' pic, fans find uncanny similarities to 'Ram Leela'

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor's airline plaint spirals into fierce 'Are You Mental?' argument on privilege

Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram, Sonam Kapoor Twitter

 

 

Published:
