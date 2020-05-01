Watch: Rishi Kapoor's Expressions In Fun Throwback Video With Neetu Kapoor Are Priceless!

After Rishi Kapoor's demise on Thursday, the internet is abuzz with many pictures and fond memories of the legendary screen icon. One of the cherished videos posted by the late actor's wife, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, last year has made its way to the forefront where the couple seems blissful and relaxed right after visiting the Balaji temple at Tirupati. However, more than the Tamil tongue twister that Neetu utters, fans have been cherishing the late actor's fun antics.

Bollywood veteran and screen icon Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai as he succumbed to cancer after battling it for two years. He was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in the presence of his immediate family and close friends. He was the torchbearer of the 3rd generation of Kapoor dynasty of the Hindi film industry. Kapoor family had released an official statement after news of his demise broke out.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 AM IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

"He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears."

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way."

