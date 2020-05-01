Mumbai Police's heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor leaves netizens teary-eyed

Mumbai Police paid a ‘filmy’ tribute to late actor Rishi Kapoor shortly after his unfortunate demise. Taking to Twitter, the police department, posted a graphic image of the Bobby actor and wrote that he shall remain ‘not out’ in everybody's heart forever. Praying for his departed soul, they wrote, ‘Om Shanti Om ‘ which is also the title of one of his most famous songs.

'Om Shanti Om! Shanti Shanti Om!'



You shall forever remain ‘Not Out’ in our hearts. #RIPRishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/j8l89WTLVA — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 30, 2020

The has left everybody teary-eyed. The post has racked up more than 6 thousand likes from heartbroken fans who condoled the death of the late superstar. Many people also thanked the police department for taking care of the actor's funeral in such a well-organised manner.

Read: Rishi Kapoor's Death: Kareena Shares 'Main Shayar To Nai' Song Featuring Saif Ali Khan

Read: Rishi Kapoor's Funeral And Bollywood In Mourning, Here's All Of Today's Stories

Two Greats (Rishi & Irfan) leaving us was the most unexpected.. Heart broken 😪.. May they be happy in their onward journey 🙏🙏 — Royal Rahul (@RoyalRahul46) May 1, 2020

Thank you Mumbai Police. For such a well organized Bidaai to Rishi Kapoor. — Pankaj R Kothari (@pankajRkothari) April 30, 2020

Kahani Khatam hui hai, Kirdaar zinda rahega 🖤 pic.twitter.com/HwYsY3rXzz — Arsalan Siddiqui (@i_arsalaan) April 30, 2020

We share the same name and I am deeply saddened by shri Rishi kapoor ji demise. I feel like I have lost someone from my family. Grown up watching his movies and he was my idol. Will miss you sir. — Rishi Raj Kapur (@Rishikapur3000) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor's demise

Bollywood veteran and screen icon Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai as he succumbed to cancer after battling it for two years. He was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in the presence of his immediate family and close friends. He was the torchbearer of the 3rd generation of Kapoor dynasty of the Hindi film industry.

Read: Rishi Kapoor's Death: Riddhima Kapoor Leaves Delhi For Mumbai, Says 'driving Home Ma'

Read: Anil Kapoor Explains Calling Rishi Kapoor 'James'; Says 'he'll Always Be James For Me'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.