Anil Kapoor Explains Calling Rishi Kapoor 'James'; Says 'he'll Always Be James For Me'

With the death of the iconic Rishi Kapoor, the film fraternity is numb as many have been posting their grief on social media expressing their deepest condolences for his family. As some called him 'the child of cinema', it's interesting how many popular film celebrities he grew up with.

On Thursday, Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor posted a throwback picture from their childhood, which was previously shared by Rishi Kapoor on Twitter, and shared his pain over losing his friend Rishi who he addressed to as 'James'.

Later in the day, Anil Kapoor shared another post where he explained why he would call the late actor 'James' as he shared a collage of the enigmatic James Dean and charming Rishi Kapoor from his youth. He said, "The reason I called Rishi Kapoor James was because according to me if there was anyone who looked as good as James Dean it was him...and he loved hearing that from me...he will always be James for me..."

In his previous note for the late actor, Anil Kapoor had eulogised Rishi Kapoor by reminiscing about the kind of relationship they shared through the ages. He mourned Rishi's demise by expressing how much he will be missed and signed the letter as 'Yours Patton Forever'.

Bollywood veteran and screen icon Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai as he succumbed to cancer after battling it for two years. He was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in the presence of his immediate family and close friends. He was the torchbearer of the 3rd generation of Kapoor dynasty of the Hindi film industry.

