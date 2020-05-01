Rishi Kapoor's Death: Riddhima Kapoor Leaves Delhi For Mumbai, Says 'driving Home Ma'

The sudden demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor at the age of 67, came as a great shock to the entertainment industry. While his wife Neetu Singh Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor are in Mumbai, Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor, Sahni who was in Delhi and could not attend her father’s funeral, is travelling by road to Mumbai. Riddhima shared a small video on her Instagram story and informed her mother about the same.

Riddhima Kapoor travels by road to Mumbai from Delhi

Riddhima had reportedly requested the Union Home Ministry on April 29 night to grant her permission to fly to Mumbai in a chartered flight. However, she was told that Amit Shah, the Home Minister of India, can only grant permission for the same. After being granted permission, Ridhima was expected to land in Mumbai via private jet reaching 1800 hours on April 30 to attend her father’s funeral. However, it seemed that due to certain problems, she could not make it up to her father’s cremation and now Riddhima is travelling by road to Mumbai. In the small clip, she shared the empty road from her car and wrote, “Driving home ma, Enroute to Mumbai.”

As soon as the doting daughter heard the news of her father’s death, Riddhima shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories, expressing her love for her father. She took a trip down the memory lane and also shared a picture from her childhood where her brother Ranbir and she can be seen spending time with the legendary actor. In one of the pictures, Riddhima expressed her sadness of not being able to meet her father for the last time.

She shared an adorable snap where she can be seen posing with her parents, Rishi and Neetu, and wrote, “Wish I could be there to say goodbye to you, Papa.” In another picture, an emotional Riddhima while posing with her parents wrote, “I miss you already papa, please come back na!!”

Rishi Kapoor’s family released an official statement

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

