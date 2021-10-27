After 'ZNMD', Hrithik Roshan To Sing For 'Krrish 4', Reveals Music Director Rajesh Roshan

After the success of three consecutive films, the Krrish franchise announced the fourth instalment of the series in June 2021. Since then, fans have been waiting for every update regarding the superhero film. In a recent interview, acclaimed music composer Rajesh Roshak spilt beans on the upcoming film's music and revealed that fans can hear the voice of superstar Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's musician brother Rajesh Roshan revealed they will begin working on Krrish 4's music once the film's script will end. Rajesh Roshan further quipped about coping up with the new techniques of sound and music and said he wants to involve them in the compositions of Krrish 4. He believes adopting modern techniques to match music inventions is necessary as household music systems are far more advanced these days. Rajesh Roshan is a well-known music composer in Bollywood. He has composed music for many films, including Julie, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Karan Arjun, and Kunwara Baap.

Hrithik Roshan to sing a song in Krrish 4?

While there are many speculations doing rounds about Krrish 4, Rajesh Roshan dropped news of Hrithik Roshan lending his voice for a song in the upcoming film. In the interview, Rajesh Roshan said his soul of music will remain the same in the fourth part as he has learned that from his parents, and music composer Laxmikant-Pyarelal. He further mentioned Hrithik Roshan enjoys singing and already has some experience in music as he had tried his hands on vocals in his previous films. The music composer revealed Hrithik will sing a whole song in the upcoming film. Hrithik Roshan has earlier sung the song Senorita in ZNMD with Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar. He also lent his voice for the track Kites In The Sky for the film Kites.

Hrithik Roshan announced the fourth part of the Krrish series in June this year. Celebrating 15 years of Koi Mil Gaya, Hrithik Roshan posted a motion poster of Krrish and teased the fourth instalment in the franchise. He wrote, "The past is done.

Let’s see what the future brings. Krrish4." Fans were thrilled to hear the news as they expressed their excitement in the comment section.

In August, Hrithik Roshan also dedicated a post to Jaadoo from Koi Mil Gaya. He wished the fictional character a happy birthday and wondered what he would look like as he must have turned 21. The actor hinted at Jaadoo's return in Krrish 4 via the post.

Image: PTI/Instaram/@rakesh_roshan9