Hrithik Roshan's Upcoming Film 'Krrish 4' To Feature An Element Of Time Travel?

The Krrish film series is one of the beloved superhero film series in Bollywood. According to a news portal, the makers of the film will soon be coming out with Krrish 4. It is also believed that Krrish 4 will include an element of time travel and several other features as well. The Krrish series over the years has become one of the most loved superheroes and is loved by people of all ages. Krrish movies have done well in the past and thus fans are eager to know what to expect from the much-awaited Krrish 4.

Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4 may have a time travel element

According to a news portal, Rakesh Roshan has taken the time during the lockdown to work on some new angles for Krrish 4. It is being speculated that Krrish 4 will see the return of Rohit Mehra. It is also being speculated that the beloved character of Jadoo too will make a return for Krrish 4. According to a news portal, Rakesh Roshan is exploring various concepts in the past months for the film. Hence the filmmaker came across the idea of intergalactic time travel. It was during this time that he finally began working on a script and soon began with the pre-production work as well, according to a news portal.

Reportedly, Rajesh Roshan will be handling the music department for Krrish 4. The movie is speculated to be an ambitious project with stunning visual effects. According to the news portal, Red Chillies VFX team has been approached for the special effects which will be seen in the film. Rakesh Roshan has also decided to introduce an army of super-villains who will battle with Krrish. A Hollywood designer has also been called on board to help with this process. The makers have done this to ensure that each villain in the battle sequence looks distinctive and unique, according to a news portal.

The fourth instalment for Krrish will also most likely see Hrithik Roshan in a double role. He will be seen playing Krrish and Rohit Mehra in the film. Fans may soon be intrigued to know how the makers plan to bring back Rohit Mehra as he had been killed off in the earlier edition of the film. A source revealed to the news portal that the makers are keen on bringing back Rohit Mehra as he is the most pivotal character to bring back Jadoo.

