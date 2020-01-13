Ahan Shetty & Tania Shroff's Sweet Picture Becomes Internet's No. 1 Favourite

There was a time when Bollywood celebrities liked to keep their love stories away from the media scanner. But over the years, times have changed. The Internet has become a new way to express and profess love. While couples like Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma - Virat Kohli often indulge in PDA on social media, there is a new young couple in B-town that has caught everyone off guard. Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan and girlfriend Tania Shroff made headlines earlier last year when they confirmed their relationship.

Ahan and Tania's mirror selfie

Reportedly, the two are childhood sweethearts and have been dating each other since school. Dropping an adorable picture of Tania and him, the star kid confirmed that love is definitely in the air! The cute mirror selfie sees Ahan's ladylove sporting a grey tracksuit while the actor looks dapper in a full-sleeved shirt with a black jacket and brown pants.

With Ahan Shetty's Instagram flooded with pictures of girlfriend, his father Suniel Shetty was asked to lend his though on his kid's dating life. The Dhadkan confirmed that he's aware of the people his kids, (Ahan & Athiya) are seeing, and he absolutely loves them because according to him, 'more than a profession, being happy in life is very important today.'

He further said he and his wife Mana Shetty have happily accepted their kid's partners. Calling himself a 'happy go lucky' person, Suniel said times have changed and parents are now befriending their kid's partners and call it an important process. "I love Ahan's girlfriend", he was quoted saying.

With Ahan's personal life often making headlines, and the actor will soon be in the limelight as he will share screen space with Tara Sutaria for the first time. As per makers, the duo will create magic on the big screen, and the fresh pairing will attract more audiences to the ticketing counters.

After Rx 100, the star kid will be seen in Tadap.

