Ahan Shetty Backed By Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra Ahead Of His Debut 'Tadap'; See Posts

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty continues to get the backing of the stars of the world of showbiz ahead of his debut, Tadap. The youngster was backed by the veterans of the film industry when the trailer of his debut had released in October. Now, many more stars of Bollywood are wishing him luck ahead of his D-day.

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra wished Ahan Shetty the best as his film geared up for release on Friday, December 3. The duo shared their greetings on Instagram and the former even met the newcomer. Suniel Shetty too acknowledged the support for his son.

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra convey wishes to Ahan Shetty ahead of his debut Tadap

Ajay Devgn met Ahan Shetty and they bonded over a beverage. The youngster was dressed in a checkered shirt and khaki pants, while Ajay donned a black hoodie with a jeans. The latter termed it as a 'day well spent.' He also expressed his gratitude to the Singham star for his love and support.

Ajay replied that he too had a good time and concluded his message, 'All the best Ahan!' Suniel Shetty also dropped a heart in the comments.

Sidharth Malhotra dropped a poster of Tadap on his Instagram stories and congratulated Ahan for his 'amazing debut.' 'Welcome to the industry', the Student of the Year 2 star wrote as he conveyed his good wishes. In the poster was also Tara Sutaria, who is starring opposite Ahan Shetty, and Sidharth has worked with her in Marjaawaan.

Stars attend Ahan Shetty's debut premiere

The day before, the who's who of the film industry came out for the premiere of the movie held in Mumbai. Among the attendees were Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and others.

The highlight, however, then turned out to be Indian cricketer KL Rahul, who is in a relationship with Ahan's sister Athiya Shetty. The couple not just posed together publicly for the first time, but Suniel and Mana Shetty too joined them. Ahan's girlfriend Tania Shroff too was present in the family picture.

Tadap will release on December 3 and has been helmed by Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai fame Milan Luthria. The film is the official remake of Telugu film RX 100.