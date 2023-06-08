Ahead Of 1920: Horrors Of The Heart Release, Mahesh Bhatt Calls Franchise A 'big Star'

Mahesh Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of 1920: Horrors of the Heart, recently spoke about the 1920 franchise. The filmmaker called the horror franchise a "star" and said that the journey has been "challenging but exciting". Bhatt added that bringing the film to theatres was a "major victory" given the current times and circumstances.

"Our journey so far has been challenging but also exciting. It was challenging, especially during these trying times when audiences are not coming to theatres. Making a film in such times and making it reach the cinema is itself a major victory," ANI quoted Bhatt saying. Calling 1920 a "big star," he said that without its support, they wouldn't have been able to get here.

Box office performance of 1920 franchise films

(A poster of 1920 | Image: IMDb)

The first film titled 1920 released in 2008. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film starred Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma. The horror drama was followed by 1920: Evil Returns, in 2012. Both films were well-received by the audience and saw success at the box office. However, other related films like 1920: London (2016) and 1921 (2018), failed to leave a mark.



Krishna Bhatt to debut as director with 1920: Horrors of the Heart

(A poster of 1920: Horrors of the Heart | Image: Avika Gor/Instagram)

Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna will be making her directorial debut with the horror franchise. The movie stars Avika Gor, Barkha Bisht, Rahul Dev, Randheer Rai and others. It is the fifth film in the franchise. Avika Gor of Balika Vadhu fame, marks her Bollywood debut with this venture.

Earlier, Krishna Bhatt opened up about the film and told ANI that being under the guidance of her uncle Mahesh Bhatt is "surreal". Krishna added that she learned a lot from him and hopes to do justice to a genre that he has mastered. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 23.