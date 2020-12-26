Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Wish Fans 'Merry Christmas' In An Adorable Post

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently wished all her fans and followers 'Merry Christmas' through social media. The actor took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of her posing with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Sharing the lovely picture on social media, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote in her caption, "Merry Christmas and all our love always". Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram post.

Aishwarya & Aaradhya wish 'Merry Christmas'

In this Instagram post shared by Aishwarya, the mother-daughter duo stunned in festive outfits for the Christmas celebration. The little munchkin wore a red full-sleeved tee that had a golden heart sequence design. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a black outfit.

Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Aish posed making a heart from their hands. In the background, one can spot Christmas decorations and a Christmas tree. However, in this family picture, father Abhishek Bachchan is missing. Check out Aishwarya Rai's Christmas wishes for 2020.

Fans' reactions:

Several fans and followers of the actor reacted to her Instagram post. One of the users wrote, "Oooh beautiful baby girl", while another added, "Merry Christmas mam may God bless you and your family always". Another fan commented, "Gorrrrge!!!! Merry Xmas ladies". A fan comment read as "Merry Christmas my beautiful Aishwarya I wish you and your family health and happiness". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Recently, on November 26, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an Instagram post about International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The actor posted a picture of her, wherein she wrote 'D' on her palm. As seen in the caption, the star motivated her fans and followers to stand against street harassment. Here, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan collaborated with LOreal Paris and Hollaback.

She encouraged people to learn about the 5D's methodology. Aishwarya's Instagram caption read as "This International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, âœ¨StandUp against street Harassment with #LOrealParis and hollaback. Learn more about the 5D's methodology on standup-india.com and get trained now". Check out the actor's Instagram post.

