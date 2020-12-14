Rajinikanth And Daughter Aishwarya's Picture From Sets Of 'Annaathe' Goes Viral; See Here

Sun Pictures on Twitter shared a picture from the sets of Annaathe from their handle. The picture featured Rajnikanth and daughter Aishwarya at the sets of the movie. Scroll down to take a look at the picture.

Rajnikanth and daughter Aishwarya on Annaathe sets

The Twitter handle of Sun Pictures shared today morning a picture from the sets of the upcoming Siva-directorial Annaathe. The picture saw Superstar Rajinikanth and his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth on the sets of the upcoming film. The caption read – “Superstar Rajinikanth at #Annaatthe shoot!”. The actor was wearing a white shirt and lungi in the picture. Fans have showered love on the picture with tweets. Take a look at some of the reactions here.

What a lovey picture.. Daughter care and love on his father.. ❤️❤️🥰🥰😍😍😍🙏🙏 #Annaatthe https://t.co/TO68F9bJLB — Natraj.. (@natrajbai) December 14, 2020

Wow! #Thalaivaa 😍 He is back in action! #Annaatthe is all set to rule the box office from Summer 2021! https://t.co/VN24NZDNBr — RAJINISTS (@rajinists) December 14, 2020

More about Annaathe

Annaathe is an upcoming action drama that is written and directed by Siva, while Kalanithi Maran bankrolls it under the Sun Pictures Banner. The film’s cast includes Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj and Jackie Shroff. Music for the movie will be composed by D. Imman, Vetri takes over the cinematography and Ruben will be handling the editing.

The movie was announced in October 2019 by Maran and was tentatively titled as Thalaivar 168, as it marks his 168th film. Its principal photography began on December 11, 2019, on the superstar’s birthday eve and then followed at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad from December 18. It was also planned to be shot at Kolkata and Pune for a few sequences but the plan was dropped post the spread of coronavirus.

The filming halted due to the pandemic crisis and the post lockdown schedules that were initially planned to be shot at Hyderabad were later done in Chennai following the team’s safety. Filming was to resume in October but got pushed to November following COVID precautions. It was slated to release during Dussehra 2020 and then the Pongal festival but will not be releasing for while now.

