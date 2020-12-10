VJ Chitra's Death: Aishwarya Rajessh, Shanthnu, Harathi, Aathmika & Others Mourn The Loss

The tragic death of actor and host VJ Chitra has left the entire South Indian entertainment industry aghast. Pandian Stores' Chitra died by suicide on December 9, 2020, in a 5-star hotel located in Chennai. Ever since the heartbreaking news broke, several celebrities and fans have been expressing their grief on social media to mourn her demise. Celebrities including Aishwarya Rajessh, Shanthnu, Aathmika and more extended their heartfelt condolences to the late actor's family on Twitter.

South Indian celebrities mourn VJ Chitra's death

Aishwarya Rajessh

The Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam actor, Aishwarya Rajessh was deeply shocked by the news of VJ Chitra's demise. Along with sharing a picture of the late actor, Aishwarya penned a heartfelt note for her and spoke about emphasizing on the fact that 'suicide is not a solution to problems'. The Ka Pae Ranasingam actor wrote, "People must realise that suicide is not a solution to problems and as a society, we need to emphasize this fact more strongly than ever before!".

Take a look:

Deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the death of actress #Chitra. A very promising and gifted artiste who has gone too soon! People must realise that suicide is not a solution to problems and as a society, we need to emphasize this fact more strongly than ever before! pic.twitter.com/dQP4QS137c — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) December 9, 2020

Khushboo Sundar

The Kerela State Film Award-winning actor-turned-BJP leader Khushboo Sundar mourned the Mannan Magal actor's death and wished Chitra had reached out to someone. Taking to her Twitter handle, Khushu wrote, "When a life full of energy is snuffed away too soon. What drives them far far away? Wish she had reached out to someone, anyone". She also added, "Never knew her personally, yet feel the pain. Hope you have found what you were looking for, peace. #Chitra #RIP".

Take a look:

When a life full of energy is snuffed away too soon. What drives them far far away? Wish she had reached out to someone, anyone. Never knew her personally, yet feel the pain. Hope you have found what you were looking for, peace. #Chitra #RIP. pic.twitter.com/I3x2sFMArA — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) December 9, 2020

Aathmika

Kollywood actor Aathmika still wishes for VJ Chitra's death news to be untrue. The Meesaya Murukku actor is finding it difficult to cope with the fact that Chitra is no more. Aathmika took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Oh dear you don’t deserve this! I still wish this news is untrue #vjchitra".

Take a look:

Oh dear you don’t deserve this! I still wish this news is untrue #vjchitra 💔 pic.twitter.com/CoslRQdh6b — Aathmika (@im_aathmika) December 9, 2020

Shanthnu Bhagyaraj

Tamil actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj stressed on the fact that 'Life is too precious to end it' as he condoled the death of the late actor. For the unversed VJ Chitra's age was merely 28. Thus, taking to his Twitter handle Shanthnu wrote, "Time n again we talk about this Life is too precious to end it I really wish she spoke out to someone before deciding to end her life Wtv the WAR u are fighting within, pls speak it out, it DEFINITELY HELPS... a second is more than enough to change a decision".

Take a look:

Time n again we talk about this

Life is too precious to end it💔

I really wish she spoke out to someone before deciding to end her life

Wtv the WAR u are fighting within, pls speak it out, it DEFINITELY HELPS... a second is more than enuf to change a decision 🙏🏻 #RIPChitra — Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) December 9, 2020

Harathi Ravi

Actor-host Harathi had several questions for late VJ Chitra as she couldn't understand the reason why the latter decided to end her life. She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "#vjchithra darling God has given u such beauty, successfully career, huge fan following #PandianStores, u had build ur own house, kind parents, happily about to get married???? What else u want?". Harathi added, "What made u leave in urgency? So u been very busy made u think to #rip? #RIPChitra".

Take a look:

#vjchithra darling God has given u such beauty, successfully career, huge fan following #PandianStores , u had build ur own house, kind parents, happily about to get married???? Wat else u want?? Wat made u leave in urgency? So u been very busy made u think to #rip? #RIPChitra pic.twitter.com/J8jNSudppY — Actress Harathi (@harathi_hahaha) December 9, 2020

