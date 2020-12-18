Remember When Sneha Ullal Said Comparison With Aishwarya Rai Was Unfair

Actor Sneha Ullal who made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Lucky had once said that her comparison to Aishwarya Rai was unfair. The actor gave another interview recently, where she spoke about how the comparison was a PR strategy and ended up being a big deal. Read on to know more about what the actor has to say and what has been she up to in recent times.

Sneha Ullal says comparison to Aishwarya Rai was unfair

Sneha Ullal who made her debut in Bollywood with the Salman Khan starrer Lucky had spoken about how she felt being compared with Aishwarya Rao. In an interview with PTI back in 2010, Ullal spoke about how it was one of the best compliments she has got but could not be expected to work like someone who is already established in the industry. She also mentioned how the comparison worked against her.

Sneha said, “Personally, it was one of the greatest compliments that I had. You don't often get compared to the most beautiful woman of your time. But you can't be fair if you expect a girl, who is starting out in the industry to be like someone who is already established. It worked against me. Give me five years and I can show what I can do”.

Sneha went on to appear in the movies Aryan and Kaash Mere Hote in the year 2006 and 2008 respectively. However, neither of the movies worked well at the box-office.

Sneha had then moved on to the South Indian industry and went on to work in the movie Ullasamga Utsahamga, Nenu Meeku Telusa...? and Current, all of which were widely acclaimed by critics and fans. She mentioned that she will never stop working for the South industry as that is what shaped her and gave her confidence.

“I will never leave South because whatever I am today is because of the movies that I did there. The industry taught me acting and gave me confidence. I have got a name for myself there. I love the industry, people are really nice there”, she said.

In a recent report by Hindustan Times in October 2020, the actor had mentioned how she comfortable in her own skin and that the comparison did not bother her. She mentioned that it was a PR strategy by the makers and ended up with her being compared with Aishwarya or else it would not have become such a big deal. She added that although she is an admirer of Aishwarya, the comparison did not make her happy and that she wanted to have her own identity.

