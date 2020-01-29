Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Jacqueline Fernandez; Bollywood Actors Who Know Martial Arts

Bollywood actors are known to follow a strict fitness regime. While some hit the gym, the others take up different fitness activities to stay in shape. Speaking of which, a lot of Bollywood actors are trained in martial arts. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal and many more actors are associated with martial arts. However, there are several Bollywood actresses too who are trained in martial arts. Here's taking a look at them.

Bollywood divas trained in Martial Arts

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has wowed her fans time and again with her splendid fashion statements. However, the diva as per reports took martial arts training for her movie Robot. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was trained under the Karate teacher Ramesh who as per reports runs the Japan Shit-Ryu Karate school in India.

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Agrees To Feature In Binodani Dasi Biopic, Reveals Director

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is famous not only for her acting skills but also for her dancing skills and glamorous looks. Reportedly, the diva took training in South Indian martial arts form called Kalaripayattu for her movie Dishoom. In the movie, Jacqueline Fernandez appeared doing stunts that were much-loved by fans.

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Star In Pradeep Sarkar's Next Directorial? Find Out

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is a phenomenal actor with great poise and elegance. As per reports, Deepika Padukone received jiu jitsu training for the movie Chandni Chowk to China. The diva was seen showcasing exceptional martial arts skills in the movie.

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Opted Out Of 'Chhapaak', Claims Writer Rakesh Bharti

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is one such actor who is known for her acting prowess. She has performed many roles which were critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike. For the movie Krissh 2, the diva received training in martial arts and kickboxing.

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Steps Out For Dinner With Abhishek And Aaradhya; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.