Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Agrees To Feature In Binodani Dasi Biopic, Reveals Director

Renowned director Pradeep Sarkar, who has helmed films like Parineeta and Mardaani, has been making the headlines for his upcoming project. His next will be a biopic based on the life of courtesan-turned actor Binodani Das, also known as Noti Binodini. Earlier, reports were suggesting that Deepika Padukone had turned down the project, but director Pradeep Sarkar has confirmed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has agreed to do the film in the first narration itself.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Binodani Dasi's biopic

Director Pradeep Sarkar was speaking to a news daily where he revealed that Aishwarya was always on his mind for the biopic. He stated that he reached out to the actor a few months back and in the first narration itself, she said 'yes' to the project. Reports were previously suggesting that the director also approached Vidya Balan for the part, but he confirmed that only Aishwarya was his first choice for Binodani Dasi's biopic.

The director revealed furthermore that he is anticipating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing the contract soon. Talking about the film, Pradeep Sarkar shared that Binodasi Dasi was one of the first people in Kolkata to have aspired to be a producer. He wishes to portray what Binodani Dasi had to go through to reach success in her life, as it had many ups and downs. The director shared furthermore that Binodani Dasi faced many rejections and betrayals from people close to her. According to Pradeep Sarkar, Binodani Dasi's life story is a wonderful tale and he wishes everything falls into place. No definite release or filming dates were revealed by the director.

Image Courtesy - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

