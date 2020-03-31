Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Backed Out From 'Heroine' Because Of THIS Reason?

Known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks and acting brilliance Aishwarya Rai was roped in to play the lead role in Madhur Bhandarkar's ambitious project Heroine. But in a sudden turn of events, Aishwarya Rai made her exit from the movie post her marriage. This left the makers of the film, and Madhur Bhandarkar stunned and in deep trouble, as there were speculations that Heroine will be shelved post-Aishwarya Rai's exit.

Later on, Kareena Kapoor agreed to play the lead role in Heroine, and also won several accolades for her stupendous portrayal of the protagonist named Mahi Arora in the drama film. The story plot of the Madhur Bhandar film revolved around the dark side of a heroine's life in the entertainment Industry. But do you know why Aishwarya Rai backed out from the project? Take a look

Was Aishwarya Rai's pregnancy the reason behind her exit from 'Heroine'?

Heroine was nothing like a normal Hindi movie, it dealt around the story of a popular female actor in Bollywood and her life struggles. In fact, Aishwarya was very excited and thrilled to be part of the project. At the Cannes 13th May 2011, Madhur Bhandar, Aishwarya Rai and Ronnie Screwala announced their collaboration for Heroine in a press conference.

Then why did Aishwarya gave up on her role in Heroine? Let's get into the details. For several sequences in the film, Aishwarya Rai was required to smoke in the movie. But to Madhur' Bhandarkar's dismay, Aishwarya Rai under no circumstances agreed to do so. Reportedly Aishwarya Rai did that because she was four months pregnant and did not want to take any risk with her health. That's when Aishwarya decided to take a step back from the movie and focus on her pregnancy.

This sudden exit did not go down well with the makers of Heroine, and a huge controversy on the same lines was doing the rounds for quite some time. That's when Kareena Kapoor was approached for the film, who was apparently also the first choice for the movie. Kareena Kapoor started shooting for Heroine, and also promoted it wholeheartedly. Kareena Kapoor was critically acclaimed for her stellar performance in the film.

