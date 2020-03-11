Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Loves To Spend Festivals With Family; Check Out Her Festive Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set comeback on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project, Ponniyin Selvan. For the first time, Aishwarya will be essaying the role of an antagonist in a film. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is counted amongst the highest-paid actors in the Hindi Film Industry. She has worked with the big directors, actors, and producers in her career so far. But irrespective of her hectic work commitments, Aishwarya Rai sure knows the art of balancing her personal and professional life beautifully.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a complete family person, who enjoys spending time with her family, especially on special occasions and festivals. Almost on every festival, the former Miss World posts a picture with her daughter Aaradhya and other family members on social media. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates every festival with equal gusto and enthusiasm and these pictures are proof.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates festivals with enthusiasm

Talking about Aishwarya Rai's Instagram let's take a look at some of the adorable family pictures she posted on various festivals.

Holi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a doting mother to her daughter Aaradhya. On the occasion of Holika Dahan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted this picture on Instagram wishing all her fans and admirers a very Happy Holi.

Karva Chauth

Aishwarya plays all her responsibilities with a big smile on her face. She celebrated the Karva Chauth festival with a lot of galore and enthusiasm with her friends and family. This Aishwarya Rai's Instagram photo is proof of that.

Rakhsha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most widely celebrated festivals across India. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too reportedly shares a close bond with her brother Aditya Rai. On Raksha Bandhan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram posted this adorable photo with her younger brother in which both can be seen smiling.

Diwali

The Bachchan's Diwali party each year is counted amidst the most-awaited Bollywood gatherings. The family celebrates this holy festival on a massive scale. In this Aishwarya Rai's Instagram photo, the Fanney Khan actor looks endearing with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aardhaya, post the Diwali pooja.

