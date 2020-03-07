Here Are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 5 Lowest Rated Films On Rotten Tomatoes; Read

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a global icon. The stunning actor has represented India in 1994's Miss World Beauty Pageant and bagged the crown. Since then her popularity knows no bounds. Post that, Aishwarya forayed into the entertainment world, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks and brilliant acting skills, Aishwarya Rai has cemented her place in Bollywood as an A-list actor over the years.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has featured in several commercially successful films across the globe. Coming to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's films, like every actor she had her share of hits and flops. Let's take a look at the lowest-rated films of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bottom 5 rated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan films on Rotten Tomatoes

Started in August 1998, Rotten Tomatoes is an aggregate review-website wherein a film's overall reviews from all over the world are calculated. Then with respect to the calculations, a certain percentage is allotted to a movie.

Action Replayy-(0%)

The film was released in the year 2010. Featuring Bollywood's biggest superstars Aishwarya Rai and Akshay Kumar, it was the much-anticipated films of that year. But to the audience's dismay, Action Replayy couldn't live up to its hype and failed miserably at the box-office. Aditya Roy Kapur played Aishwarya and Akshay's onscreen son in the film. It revolved around the concept of time-travel.

The Mistress Of Spices-(11%)

Directed by Paul Mayeda Berges, The Mistress of Spices is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's second last lowest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was an adaptation of celebrated author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's novel under the same title. The Mistress Of Spices released in 2005. It featured Dylan McDermott, Nitin Ganatra, Anupam Kher, and Caroline Chikezie in pivotal roles.

Pink Panther 2-(12%)

Pink Panther is a popular Hollywood film franchise. The story revolves around the life of a detective who uses unconventional ways to solve his cases. In 2009, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan featured in the Steve Martin starrer Pink Panther 2. Aishwarya played the antagonist in the Hollywood flick helmed by director Harald Zwart.

The Last Legion-(15%)

Another Aishwarya Rai Bachchan which has garnered some negative reviews at the box-office is The Last Legion. Released in the year 2007, this Aishwarya Rai and Colin Firth starrer tanked at the BO. Directed by Doug Lefler, it is a historical action-adventure. But due to poor storytelling, it failed to create magic on the silver screen.

Provoked-(29%)

Based on a real story, Provoked is the 5th film on her bottom rated list on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Jag Mundhra, and released in 2006, Provoked somehow failed to impress the audiences. It is a serious film on the sensitive topic of domestic abuse and murder. Naveen Andrews played the male lead in the film.

