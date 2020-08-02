Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Has Won Several Awards For 'Devdas'; See The Full List

Devdas is considered to be one of the classics of Indian cinema. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is noted for its unique sets, décor, lavish costumes, etc. Devdas completed 18 years a few weeks ago and it is even today regarded by critics as one of the greatest romantic movies in Hindi cinema.

Devdas starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead role. Aishwarya gained a lot of praise for her performance as Paro. She swept away several awards that year too. Take a look at the number of awards she won for her stunning performance in the film.

Awards won by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Devdas

International Indian Film Academy Awards

Best Actress - Aishwarya Rai

Filmfare Awards

Best Actress- Aishwarya Rai

Star Screen Awards

Best Actress- Aishwarya Rai

Jodi No. 1- Aishwarya Rai and Shahrukh Khan

Apart from these, the film itself won several awards that year. Devdas was a major winner at that year’s National Film Awards too. The film was also praised for its soundtrack and choreography. Interestingly, Devdas was also nominated at the BAFTA Awards that year in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Take a look at some of the awards that the film won:

National Film Awards

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Bharat Shah and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Best Production Design - Nitin Chandrakant Desai

Best Female Playback Singer - Shreya Ghoshal for Bairi Piya

Best Choreography - Saroj Khan

Best Costume Design - Neeta Lulla, Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, and Reza Shariffi

International Indian Film Academy Awards

Best Movie - Bharat Shah

Best Director - Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Best Actor - Shah Rukh Khan

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Kirron Kher

Best Female Playback - Shreya Ghoshal and Kavita Krishnamurthy for Dola Re Dola

Best Dialogue - Prakash Kapadia

Best Song Recording - Bishwadeep Chatterjee, Daman Sood, Tanay Gajjar

Best Cinematographer - Binod Pradhan

Best Choreography - Saroj Khan

Best Costume Design - Neeta Lulla, Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, Reza Shariffi

Best Makeup - Arun Pillai

Best Sound Recording - Jitendra Chaudhary, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kunal Sharma

Best Art Direction - Nitin Chandrakant Desai

Best Sound Re-Recording - Leslie Fernandes

Devdas told the story of Dev and Paro, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, respectively. The two fall in love but their families oppose their relationship. Angered Paro’s family gets her married to Bhuvan Chaudhary and Dev turns to alcohol. Devdas was based on the 1917 Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name. At the time of its release, the film was also one of the most expensive movies to be made ever. Devdas went on to do exceptional business at the box-office and was also praised by critics.

