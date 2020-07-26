Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Explains How She Makes Paparazzi Seem 'normal' For Her Daughter

Several celebrities have stated on a number of instances that they are not comfortable with their children being caught by the paparazzi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one such actor who spoke up about the issue. In an earlier interview with an entertainment portal, she talked about how she feels about her daughter being under the limelight.

ALSO READ | John Cena Shares Aishwarya's Picture After Hospitalisation With Aaradhya Bachchan Due To COVID-19

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Aaradhya Bachchan being under the limelight

When asked about how she protects her daughter, Aaradhya from the paparazzi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said that there are no ways in which she can keep her far from the paparazzi. She added that this is all a part of who they are as celebrities and will also be so 'until their last breath'. She also added that the paparazzi and cameras are all a part of their lives and the industry.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Shifted To Nanavati Hospital

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan further mentioned that they can request the paparazzi for some “level of sanity around children”. She said that they can also ask the paparazzi to “tone it down” if it gets too loud because one does not want to scare their children. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan then talked about how one needs to figure out their ways to deal with it even though may be uncomfortable. She also added that intruding a person’s privacy was and will always stay uncomfortable.

ALSO READ | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Aaradhya Bachchan Is Spitting Image Of Mom Aishwarya Rai; Here's Proof

The actor also stressed how her daughter Aaradhya might be okay since she was 'born into a world with the paparazzi always existing'. Aishwarya Rai also explained how she tries to make the paparazzi 'normal' for her daughter. She also added that she cracks up some jokes to do so. The actor said that even though there is the paparazzi, they always carry on with the mother-daughter talks.

In a previous interview back in 2016, Aishwarya Rai Bachhan recalled an incident where the paparazzi started caving in and she had to pick her daughter. She added that she knew her daughter was too small to handle that. She even said it was a 'protective instinct' as she always tries to keep her close. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was born in 2011.

ALSO READ | Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya Bachchan Posed Alongside Camila Cabello

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.