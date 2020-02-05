Union Budget
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Her Best In Red Outfits; See Pictures

Bollywood News

Aishwarya Rai is considered one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. Read on to know about some of her most stylish looks in red outfits.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai has never failed to impress fans with her stunning looks and impeccable style. Also crowned as Miss World in the year 1994, she has developed a loyal fan base. Many of her fans are in love with her dressing sense and style. While the actor has been sporting various types of outfits, the colour red seems to be her favourite. 

Aishwarya was recently spotted at the Armana Jain's wedding. She was seen wearing red coloured outfits several times. The actor knows exactly how to rock the colour red. Here are some of the best looks in red outfits by the diva that can inspire fans for the upcoming Valentine's Day:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's best looks in red outfits

Aishwarya Rai dons a red lehenga with diamond-studded embellishments. She paired it with a statement necklace. She kept her hair straight and open with mid-partition. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a red saree with sleeveless blouse. The actor opted for a wavy hairstyle. Aishwarya paired her red saree with long traditional earrings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Aishwarya Rai appears in a red ball gown here. The actor can be seen donning a red and white striped dress. She did not opt for any accessories and kept her hair simple too.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

The diva opted for a lehenga that was styled in a very old-fashioned manner. She opted for an intricately designed red coloured top and flowy skirt. She paired it with traditional earrings. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

The actor can be seen wearing a red saree. She made a statement with the diamond-studded necklace and gajra. The actor opted for a mid-parted hairstyle.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Published:
