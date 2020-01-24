The Debate
Types Of Sunglasses Approved By Celebrities That You Must Check Out

Fashion

There are various types of sunglasses that help style up your looks. Read on to know more about types of sunglasses approved by celebrities.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Types of sunglasses

Sunglasses are among the most humble accessories that instantly elevate your look. From oversized glasses to mini numbers, this year seems to be all about flaunting all types of sunglasses. From Beyonce to Kim Kadarshian, here are a few types of sunglasses approved by celebrities that you can take inspiration from.

Types of sunglasses approved by celebrities

Kim Kadarshian's flat tops and square glasses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

Beyonce's miniature, bright and bold cat-eye sunglasses and red-tinted shades 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Bella Hadid's Micro shades

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

 

Gigi Hadid's miniature glasses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 

Kylie Jenner's over-sized glasses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

 

Image Courtesy: Instagram - beyonce, kimkadarshian, kyliejenner

Published:
