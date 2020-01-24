Types Of Sunglasses Approved By Celebrities That You Must Check Out

Sunglasses are among the most humble accessories that instantly elevate your look. From oversized glasses to mini numbers, this year seems to be all about flaunting all types of sunglasses. From Beyonce to Kim Kadarshian, here are a few types of sunglasses approved by celebrities that you can take inspiration from.

Types of sunglasses approved by celebrities

Kim Kadarshian's flat tops and square glasses

Beyonce's miniature, bright and bold cat-eye sunglasses and red-tinted shades

Bella Hadid's Micro shades

Gigi Hadid's miniature glasses

Kylie Jenner's over-sized glasses

Image Courtesy: Instagram - beyonce, kimkadarshian, kyliejenner