Madhuri Dixit's Silk Saree To Aditi Rao Hydari's Lehenga: Celeb-inspired Purple Outfits

From red to orange to white and black, each colour is known to have a specific significance. And when it comes to the film industry, when a celebrity obsesses over a particular colour, it becomes a trend for the season. The lastest colour that seems to have caught the attention of the audience is purple.

In the past couple of months, some of the most celebrated fashion icons have rocked the purple coloured outfits. From Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan to Aditi Rao Hydari, the colour has been trending. If you are looking for inspiration to flaunt the colour purple, look no further as here are some celeb-inspired purple outfits you can take cues from:

Celeb-inspired purple outfits to take cues from

Madhuri Dixit

When talking about the colour purple, one look that pops everyone's mind is the iconic look of Madhuri Dixit from Hum Saath Saath Hai. The actor sported another purple coloured saree. The look is a treat for people who are looking for traditional looks.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari looked royal as she posed in a purple coloured lehenga. The actor opted for a lehenga that was intricately designed and pared it with jhumkas and black bindi. Aditi Rao Hydari's look is an ideal style inspiration to opt this wedding season.

Vidya Balan

When it comes to flaunting and rocking any look in saree, all eyes turn to Vidya Balan. The actor opted for a gorgeous saree in purple. With booti work on the saree and the border, one can wear this type of saree on various occasions.

Sonnalli Seygall

The actor who was last seen in Jai Mummy Di, the colour seems to be crushing on the colour purple. The actor was recently spotted at a wedding. She opted for a beautiful purple saree.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor looked ravishing in purple lehenga. With gold intricately designed jewellery, Sonam rocked the look. This look would be perfect for brides-to-be.

