Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reacts To 'silent Question' About Lack Of Meaty Roles In Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kept her date with the prestigious Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera. In a media interaction there, Aishwarya responded to the 'silent question' in her career. Her answer reflected on the lack of meaty roles being offered to her, the most recent performance in Ponniyin Selvan 2 being a rare exception, as per the actress.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan answers the 'silent question'

Aishwarya was asked about the Hindi film industry not making effective use of her acting talent, particularly in relation to the lack of meaty roles being offered to her. The question also cited the example of her most recent performance in Ponniyin Selvan 2 wherein Aishwarya played a dual role. Aishwarya played both the roles of Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi. Referring to this perspective as the "silent question" in her career, Aishwarya emphasised on how poignant it felt to be asked a question like, especially as a leading lady, as it represented a genuine appreciation for the creative effort put into the film.

She told Film Companion, "Well that's a silent question I think everybody normally ends up asking. We are all creative people, when something turns out so good and feels so right, creatively for the people working on it, as well as for the audience, that's the response it evokes. I think one of the most beautiful and most rewarding moments is when questions like these arise for the actors, the leading ladies...."

Aishwarya appreciates Mani Ratnam

Aishwarya's response also included a token of gratitude for Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam. Appreciating his vision, she reflected on the sheer pleasure of working with a filmmaker of his calibre. Attributing the stellar final product of Ponniyin Selvan to his excellence, Aishwarya also commented on the professional satisfaction that such creative endeavours allowed the team. She said, "There's a reason we salute Mani Ratnam and directors like him, who do create work like this...We feel immensely satisfied and Ponniyin Selvan has definitely been immensely satisfying for all of us".

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the second installment of the period drama franchise based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name. The first installment of the film had also opened to rave reviews. The Ponniyin Selvan franchise stars Aishwarya along side Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and others.