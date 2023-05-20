Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns To India After Dramatic Cannes 2023 Red Carpet Appearance

After making her appearance at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to India on Saturday (May 20). The actress was spotted with her daughter Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport. She sported a printed green jacket with an all-black ensemble.

Aishwarya paired a black tote bag and black shoes. For the hairstyle, the PS2 star kept it simple with middle-parted loose hair. Aaradhya, on the other hand, opted for a black sweatshirt and jeans. She teamed up a cute hairband with her casual fit. See the photos here.

Aishwarya at Cannes 2023

For her Cannes 2023 outing, Aishwarya walked the red carpet in a silver-and-black Sophie Couture at the event. The black gown was paired with lightweight aluminum details, a signature corset and crystals, from the Cannes Capsule Collection. The outfit had a black bow at the waistline and a dramatic silver hood that went over her head. The shimmery silver gown featured a long trail. Letting her outfit do the talking, the Ponniyin Selvan II styled her hair in a mid-parting. For the makeup, the former Miss World opted for glamorous red lip colour and matte finish.

Aishwarya attended the Festival de Cannes for the beauty brand L'Oreal Paris. This year, the film festival commenced on May 16 and it will run till May 27. The Indian movies that will be screened at the festival are Rahul Roy's Agra and Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy.

Aishwarya's work front

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan II. In the film, the actress played the dual roles of Nandini and Oomai Rani. The film was based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The movie also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and others. The movie, released on April 28, received immense praise from the audience and critics. Last year, Ponniyin Selvan was released and broke several box-office records, both in India and internationally.



