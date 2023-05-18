Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Walks Cannes 2023 Red Carpet In Dramatic Hooded Gown | FIRST PHOTOS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on Thursday (May 18). Like always, the former Miss World had all the eyes travelling towards her. The Ponniyin Selvan II star walked the iconic red steps with panache and posed for the photographers. She was snapped before she walked the red carpet and was surrounded by fans and people of the media. At the event, she clicked selfies with the fans.

A closer look at the image revealed the actress wearing a Sophie Couture hooded gown with a trail. The outfit also had a giant bow around the waistline. It was interesting to see how she peaked out of her dramatic silver and black gown and flashed her smile for the pictures. She opted for bright red lip colour with mid parted hair with soft wavy curls.



Aishwarya Rai's first look from Cannes

Before walking the Cannes 2023 red carpet, Aishwarya Rai arrived at a press meet dressed in a shimmery green Valentione outfit, setting the tone for her upcoming Cannes appearances. Her couture on the first day at the French Riviera was a bright green dress with cape sleeves. She opted for signature matte makeup, dark lips and poker-straight hair with a mid parting. What caught attention were her high heels.

Aishwarya Rai's long-stading association with Cannes

Aishwarya Rai made her debut at Cannes red carpet in 2002. Like the previous years, she represented L'Oreal Paris at the film festival. She was also the first female Indian actor to serve as a part of the Cannes jury. She has since come to be associated with this illustrious event.

Talking about her comeback at Cannes, Aishwarya said "I look forward to returning to Festival de Cannes as a global spokesperson for L’Oreal Paris. I have been honoured with the privilege of experiencing female artists showcase their talent on a global platform of this stature. The brand’s unwavering dedication to empower women has been a constant throughout its illustrious history, and this year’s theme serves yet another impactful step in that direction. It has always been a pleasure to celebrate my long-standing association with the brand and the values it upholds."

The 76th Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 16 and will run till May 27. Big names from all around the world attend the festival every year to honour film and art. This year, a large number of Indian celebrities will make an appearance, including Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, and Manushi Chhillar, to mention a few.