Harrison Ford Receives Honourary Palme D’Or Award At Cannes Film Festival 2023

Harrison Ford received an honourary award at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 on May 18. The Hollywood actor was conferred with the Palme D’Or Award, which is a lifetime achievement award. The actor received the award ahead of the premiere of his movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Harrison Ford received the honour to pay tribute to his career. The actor was conferred with the Palme D’Or award, which is the lifetime achievement award. The Official handle of the Festival de Cannes tweeted a picture of the actor receiving the award. '

🏆 Harrison Ford reçoit une Palme d'or d'honneur surprise à #Cannes2023 !

L'acteur américain, qui présentait ce soir le dernier volet d'Indiana Jones en Sélection officielle, a reçu cette distinction exceptionnelle en hommage à l'ensemble de sa carrière. pic.twitter.com/VvcKPhGBLz — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 18, 2023

Harrison Ford was given the award minutes before the screening of his movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. In his winning speech, the actor said, “I’m very touched. I’m very moved by this. They say when you’re about to die you see your life flash before your eyes. I just saw my life before my eyes.”. Reportedly, along with the award, the actor was also honoured with a career highlight reel and thunderous applause.

Harrison Ford has been surprised with an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes premiere of ‘INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY’. pic.twitter.com/ZNHuPUIaHu — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 18, 2023

Harrison Ford has also bid adieu to his beloved character Indiana Jones, the 70-year-old archaeologist. The last movie of the series Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny got its World premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Phoebe Waller-Bridge also joined the movie, playing the god-daughter of Indiana Jones.

Indiana Jones movie gets 5-minute standing applause at Cannes 2023

As Harrison Ford parts ways with the Indiana Jones movies, the last movie premiered at the Grand Theatre Lumiere at Cannes Film Festival. The movie received a thunderous response from the audience who gave a 5-minute standing ovation to the movie right after the credits rolled. Harrison Ford looked visibly emotional at the response.

Harrison Ford’s eyes are filled with tears after the premiere of INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY. It’s been an emotional night for him pic.twitter.com/qlCGYgc2eY — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 18, 2023

About the Indiana Jones movie

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold. Along with Harrison Ford the movie also stars, Antonio Bandreas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann and others. The last four parts of the Indiana Jones series were directed by Steven Spielberg. After its premiere at Cannes 2023, the movie is scheduled to release in late June worldwide.